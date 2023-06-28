Disappointment as MPs pass regulations on teaching about abortion in Northern Ireland schools

MPs have voted overwhelmingly in support of regulations forcing Northern Ireland schools to teach schoolchildren aged 11 to 16 about abortion.

The regulations were passed by MPs in the House of Commons by 373 votes in favour to just 28 against.

The Department for Education will now start work on guidance to support the rollout of the regulations.

Right to Life UK, which had campaigned against the move, said the result was "disappointing".

It wants the government guidance "to be as narrow as possible and limit the negative impact it will have on Northern Ireland".

The regulations were debated by the House of Commons Second Delegated Legislation Committee on Monday.

The committee received a number of submissions raising concerns about the regulations, including concerns that teachers who are morally opposed to abortion would not be free to opt out out of teaching the subject.

Right to Life UK spokesperson, Catherine Robinson, said, "Northern Ireland will now be going from a country where parents can decide when and how to teach their children about abortion, to all schools, including faith schools, being forced to teach students aged 11 to 16 years old about abortion.

"[Northern Ireland Secretary] Chris Heaton-Harris has claimed that the regulations will mirror the approach taken in England. If this is the case, it is highly controversial to force Northern Ireland schools to teach children about abortion given what is currently being taught regarding abortion as part of the RSE curriculum in England.

"What is being taught in schools goes far beyond outlining what the abortion law in England is ... Looking at these resources, it's clear that if schools in Northern Ireland are forced to teach about abortion, many more lives will likely be lost to abortion in Northern Ireland."