Diocese of Salisbury raises £78,000 for Sudan and South Sudan amid threat of famine

Staff writer

The donation will be split evenly between the two countries(Photo: Diocese of Salisbury)

With millions in need in Sudan and South Sudan, the Diocese of Salisbury is sending over £78,000 to help the efforts of Anglicans on the ground in the two countries. 

The donation was raised through its Diocesan Emergency Appeal for the two countries, which smashed the original goal of £50,000. 

The Bishop of Salisbury, the Rt Rev Nicholas Holtam, who launched the appeal at the start of July, said: "Thanks be to God for the generosity of many donors who supported this emergency appeal for our partners in the Sudan and South Sudan. I know it will mean a lot to our partners and friends.

"This support is more than money. It is a gift of hope. It is also good for us to lift our sights and care for our neighbour at what is also a difficult time here.

"I thank those who gave from the bottom of my heart. It was an amazing achievement to raise this in a month."

The funds will be divided equally between the two provinces of Sudan and South Sudan.

The donations will be used by Anglicans in South Sudan to distribute soap and hygiene products to help people protect themselves from coronavirus. 

In Sudan, where the economy has collapsed and the country is facing famine, the money will be used to provide emergency food parcels. 

Canon Ian Woodward, Chair of the Salisbury Sudans Committee said: "We have been hugely blessed with the wonderful response to our appeal for the support of our Sudanese and South Sudanese brothers and sisters in the Covid-19 crisis.

"We set a target of £50,000 but have exceeded that by more than 50% to £78,600 – and as many Sudanese folks think more in terms of US dollars - that's over $US 100,000 in their terms.

"It is a magnificent achievement and says a great deal about how much we in the Diocese of Salisbury love and value our fellow Sudanese and South Sudanese friends."

Most Read

  1. jen-hatmaker

    Christian author Jen Hatmaker files for divorce from husband of nearly 30 years

  2. dating

    Many Christians see no wrong in sex between consenting adults

  3. wedding

    Changing rules on weddings will 'trivialise' marriage bond - Christian Institute

  4. coronavirus

    UK Church called to prayer in response to Covid crisis

  5. birmingham-england

    Church leaders pray for peace in Birmingham after fatal stabbings

  6. newspaper

    Think twice before you take aim at the messenger

  7. mayflower

    The Pilgrims who left behind so much to start a new life in America

More News

  1. donald-trump

    Left is waging 'war' on police, faith, history, and American values, says Trump

  2. bible

    How do I compare to the heroes of the Bible?

  3. vindolanda

    'Unique' Christian artefact uncovered at Hadrian's Wall

  4. tablet

    RSE in schools: what young people need is more protection, not more sex education

  5. christian-climate-action

    Vicar arrested over climate protests says he's prepared to go to prison

  6. john-chyrsostom

    John Chrysostom, the 4th century archbishop who fought corruption and helped the poor