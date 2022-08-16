Death threats against JK Rowling are 'appalling', says Archbishop

Staff writer

JK Rowling(Photo: Reuters)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken out after a death threat was made against JK Rowling.

The Harry Potter author was threatened after tweeting her support for Sir Salman Rushdie, who was attacked in Chautauqua, New York state, on Friday.

Rowling tweeted: "Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok."

In response to her post, a Twitter user replied, "Don't worry you are next."

Rowling said she is working with the police after the threat. 

"To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)," she posted later.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has strongly criticised the death threat against Rowling, saying that it undermines vital freedoms.

"It is appalling that there are threats to JK Rowling after her support for Salman Rushdie," he said.

"Threats and attacks undermine the freedom on which we all rely to be able to comment. Prayer and much sympathy for both."

Most Read

  1. archaeology

    Weapons used by Roman soldiers in destruction of Second Temple discovered in Jerusalem

  2. hillsong

    Former employee accuses Hillsong of misappropriating church finances

  3. footsteps-worth-following

    Changing world, changing missions

  4. bbc

    The BBC 'should remain at the heart of British broadcasting'

More News

  1. tanzania

    Where the thought of a church in decline is inconceivable

  2. justin-welby-lambeth-conference-2022-opening-service-31st-july-2022

    'We are deeply divided. That will not end soon,' says Welby

  3. cross

    Olivia Newton-John and the promise she made to God to save her daughter

  4. church

    10 traits of effective churches during the global pandemic

  5. justin-welby-7-august-2022

    Lambeth 2022: the end of the Anglican Communion?

  6. climate-change

    Prophecy in a time of climate crisis