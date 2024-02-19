Dealing with disappointments and struggles

Whether it be the health of someone we love, provision, or deliverance from a situation, we would all like to be assured that when we pray our prayers will be answered, especially when it's something we genuinely desire.

It's not easy handling disappointments. When things don't go in the manner we desire at times it causes us to doubt God and pray less which may cause us to lose hope. After a while, if our prayers aren't answered we may either give up, look to another source, or depend on our own strength.

"For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us." (2 Corinthians chapter 1 verse 20).

This verse reminds us that all the promises of God are absolute. Let's look at some of these promises.

Be content, I will never leave you

"Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, "I will never leave you nor forsake you" (Hebrews chapter 13 verse 5).

When things aren't going according to our plans, we sometimes compare ourselves and our situations with that of others. However, this verse reminds us to be satisfied in our current position because God is always with us and he knows what's best for us.

He will move us out of that situation when he sees fit if it's according to his will. When we are discontent we are doubting God's ability to take care of us. We can't always depend on others nor can we depend on material things but we can always depend on God.

Trust God, He will direct you

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding;In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths." (Proverbs chapter 3 verses 5-6).

The word 'trust' is defined as having a firm belief in the ability of someone. It also refers to freedom from doubt, hence when we trust in God, we have confidence in Him. Having this absolute confidence in him we would learn to depend on him and not on ourselves.

This verse states that when we do trust him, he will direct us. When we follow God's direction regardless of our situation, we will be mindful that he knows what's best.

God will give you rest

"Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." (Matthew chapter 1 verse 28).

God wants us to come to him during our disappointments and difficulties. He is able to give us peace during these rough times. Talk to him and tell him how you feel. Let him heal your broken heart, take you through your struggles, and remove your fears and doubts. Allow him to work in you so that you can experience his peace that surpasses all understanding (Philippians chapter 4 verse 7).

God's promises are true, however, we have to do our part. We need to ensure that we are walking in the will of God and trust that anything that happens is for our good. God is not going to let us suffer unnecessarily, there's an ultimate goal for the things we face. We may not be able to see or understand it when it occurs but it doesn't mean that it's in vain.

It's within our nature to experience disappointment and discontentment. However, we should never allow it to consume us to the extent that we begin to doubt God. Having doubt or any other negative emotion is like having a small but serious wound, if not taken care of immediately it may fester and create a much bigger problem.

Don't allow your disappointments to consume you but give them to God and allow his peace and joy to sustain you.