De-banking and the subversion of society

With Nigel Farage relentlessly pursuing his campaign to expose the scandalous 'debanking' by big banks of those whose views, they claim, do not align with their own, more of what begins to look disturbingly like a plot to take over society begins to emerge.

At first glance, this statement may appear overly dramatic, but in recent days several things have come to light that cause concern. We all, for instance, know about the infamous Diversity Champions Programme run by Stonewall, the express aim of which is to help employers unlock the full potential of their LGBTQ+ workforce, by promoting an inclusion support policy.

However, the trouble is that the adoption of any such policy prohibits expression of views that might be interpreted as critical, and so stifles debate. Thus, what is described as a policy for inclusion and diversity becomes, in practice, a manifesto for intolerance and exclusion.

Now, however, it emerges there is a new kid on the block. B Corps, a network that originated in the US, is a corporate diversity scheme now operative in the UK, and which currently lists 1,400 British companies as members. It urges its corporate associates to stand against "all forms of oppression" and "dismantle racist systems, policies, practices, and ideologies".

Coutts, it would seem, joined the scheme in 2021, and since that time has worked hard, as announced on its website, to make the bank 'an inclusive culture', where all colleagues feel welcome, and all can thrive.

'All', that is, who are ethnically diverse, LGBTQ+ innovative, and gender aware – on all of which counts Mr Farage appears to have failed. From the 40-page report obtained by the former UKIP leader under a subject access request, it appears that his account was terminated because his comments – in particular on climate and race – did not align with the expressed values of the bank - or of B Corps.

B Lab UK, the body which confers accreditation for B Corps, proudly states on its website that it adheres to the principles of "JEDI" – justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. It goes on to say that it "stands against all forms of oppression, including racism, transphobia, classism, sexism, and xenophobia ...", continuing, "We commit to focused and sustained action to dismantle racist systems, policies, practices, and ideologies within ourselves and our networks." Which, according to their own lights, is what Coutts has attempted to do with Mr Farage.

The inescapable conclusion is that this country now has in place a system under which banks and British companies – signed up, as they are, to Stonewall and B Corps – are basing policy decisions on an ideology that ruthlessly attempts to exclude those with whom they disagree. But the rot goes even further – and it's this that should really cause alarm.

We have already seen that Stonewall's programme of cultural and political reconfiguration has insinuated itself into schools, colleges, the media, civil service, government, the armed forces ... everywhere in fact. Its effect is like Japanese Knotweed – once the weed has found its way in, it's terrifyingly hard to remove. But where control is assumed over money, then that is where authoritarian 'management' can really begin to bite home.

With regards to high street banks, we are already faced with a situation where a thousand accounts a day are reportedly being closed. This means, in translation, that every day 1,000 people are being denied their legitimate place in society – because, cut off from access to their funds (unless an alternative can quickly be found), they won't be able to pay bills, or buy the necessities for life. Worst case scenario, their businesses will collapse; mortgage agreements will go belly-up, meaning they'll lose their homes. Private health care, should they wish it, will become impossible, and on it goes.

Effectively then, denying individuals access to banks holds the potential of making them a 'non-person', unable any longer to function in society.

What better way to ensure compliance with a programme of societal reconfiguration than cutting someone off from their means to live?

However you look at it, this is a covert but seemingly orchestrated ideological attack on those who subscribe to different political and religious views. It is social engineering by the back door. We have already witnessed the attempted subversion of the nation's young by the enforcement of LGBTQ+ ideology across education, but this is surely the next step. Now we are witnessing the opening gambits of a planned and merciless coup.

Farage has warned that the growing practice of 'debanking' those whose views appear out of step with woke dogma is all part of a covert drive on the part of the banks to eliminate cash from society. With access to our resources only possible through digitally managed accounts, the effect would be to make all of us dependent on a centralised system that would literally control the whole of our lives.

If true, as indeed seems supported by evidence, this would appear to be the opening moves of a power-hungry elite seeking absolute control over the rest of humanity – a chilling enactment of stated policy by the World Economic Forum, 'You will own nothing, and you will be happy'.

Forget for a moment ideology and freedom of belief, this is something altogether more visceral and more malign.

So ask yourself, can it really be the case that everyone involved in an historically conservative minded financial services industry - whose business is, pure and simple, to make money - has suddenly and universally shifted to an extreme supposedly 'liberal' position that unashamedly uses anti-discrimination policies as a weapon of discrimination?

Surely more likely, though it may itself appear an extreme possibility, what we are seeing are the opening moves of a stratospherically privileged elite literally seeking to rule – for their own exclusive benefit – the world. If so, such an attempt is demonic, and must be resisted.

Rev Lynda Rose is founder of Voice for Justice UK, a group which works to uphold the moral values of the Bible in society.