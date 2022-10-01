Dante Bowe issues public apology after Maverick City Music paused relationship

(CP) Grammy Award-winning singer Dante Bowe has released a statement apologizing for his behavior after Maverick City Music said they would be "pausing" their professional relationship with him.

In the statement, Bowe said:

"I sincerely apologize for the impact of my behavior and that it has offended many people on the platform we share together. This experience has been a very real reminder of the importance of being incredibly intentional with how I utilize and engage with the tools social platforms provide."

He came under scrutiny after posting a video of himself inside a party bus listening to rapper Bad Bunny and dancing to a song with overtly sexual lyrics. He also raised eyebrows at the Grammys after saying he hoped to see openly gay rapper Lil Nas X perform at the awards show.

Maverick City Music announced Tuesday that "due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values and beliefs, we have decided to put a pause on our professional relationship with Dante Bowe. Decisions like these are not easy because of the level of nuance, both professionally and personally, but we felt it necessary to address."

Following that statement, Bowe temporarily disabled his social media accounts. He reinstated his Instagram account to share the public apology.

"This platform of success I enjoy is a blessing that is both gifted to me and shared with YOU, my faith community, family, friends, supporters and fellow artists," Bowe wrote.

"Throughout this process, I have received wise counsel which influenced my decision to take a step back and reflect about my actions so that I may recommit to living in the purpose God has for my life," the "Goodness of God" singer added.

Bowe, who has gone from being homeless to a platinum artist, ended his post by saying: "I want to say thank you to Maverick City Music for their continued support now and always. Throughout this process, they have remained by my side and for that I am truly grateful."

Thousands of people have liked and commented on Bowe's Instagram post, including a supportive comment by Naomi Raine, who wrote: "Love you Forever."

Daughter of former Hillsong Church's global senior pastors Brian Houston, Laura Toggs added: "You're altogether wonderful Dante. Thank you for sharing your humanity with us. You didn't have to. Your songs have blessed so many. No shame nor judgment. Just real, beautiful, compassionate grace, mercy and kindness from a God that has been SO gracious to us hey. Keep your head held high and stay away from the noise. Your best song is yet to be sung."

Worship leader Israel Houghton also chimed in: "Nothing but love for you Dante. Always."

"Years ago, when I dreamt of all I would accomplish one day, I didn't account for the pressure and opinions that would come with it. It's important for everyone to know when to step back and refocus. Hope y'all understand and support," he added.

© The Christian Post