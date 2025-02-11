Could older people hold the key to church growth?

New research is highlighting the wide range of activities that churches are offering to older people – and the growing opportunities to present the Christian gospel.

It's also shown how older people's experiences and insights can benefit all ages in the church family.

The survey, carried out in the UK and Ireland by Christian charity Faith in Later Life, asked churches what they were doing to minister to seniors in their congregation and beyond. The results reflect a broad spectrum of events and activities.

These include lunch clubs, exercise sessions, singing classes, tea and coffee times, outings and a broad range of social activities open to the community. Some churches offered a 'holiday at home' with special events organised, and one provided a monthly chiropodist's visit.

Many churches are visiting care homes and holding services in their lounges. One respondent recalled, "It was so uplifting to see the joy on their faces. Many with severe dementia were recalling words long forgotten and joining in."

Alexandra Drew, chief executive officer of Faith in Later Life, explained, "There is something very powerful about ministering to those who are very old, and the experience of journeying with someone to the very end of life."

This was echoed by a respondent who said that "by regularly practising the presence of God we have been able to show seniors that they are still loved and not forgotten by God, or His church family".

Community work goes hand in hand with reaching out with the gospel. The research showed that 83 per cent of those delivering social activities for older people are also running worship services, Bible study groups and groups to explore faith. A quarter of those who responded had seen people come to faith in the last year, and half had seen people grow in their interest in faith.

One respondent said, "We have an elderly church member who has moved into sheltered housing and been instrumental in a monthly Sunday afternoon service starting. She also hosts our ladies' Bible study group in her flat, has initiated the monthly craft group at church and that has brought new older people to our lunches. She is an inspiration to the rest of us."

Faith in Later Life is a charity "dedicated to inspiring and equipping Christians to reach, serve and empower older people everywhere, through the local church".

The charity also equips a national community of hundreds of 'Church Champions' for older people who share their mission. It encourages and equips both them and others in their churches and communities.

Drew explained, "This means we influence and impact at a local level, seeing older Christians empowered, and older people in the wider community reached and engaged with the love of Jesus.

"We also provide leadership and a Christian voice for older people through the media and at events."

The research, carried out with analysis from Laura Treneer at Frank Analysis, highlights the important role of ministry to older people at a time when many churches are focussing on 'growing younger' – and perhaps overlooking increasing numbers of older people in our communities. Many respondents felt that ministry with seniors was marginalised or neglected within their church.

One senior Salvation Army officer recently told a conference, "An older church is not a failing church," reminding church leaders of the importance of seniors' ministry.

Drew said, "The impact on the wider church of mission to older people is significant. More than half of those responding said their work is leading to greater recognition of older people, more age-inclusivity and greater awareness of older people's spiritual needs.

"One church has young people interview older people within the service. Another youth-focused church ensures that seniors are regularly visible doing reading and prayers. A third of the network in our survey say their ministry has increased confidence and skills among church members and increased intergenerational connection – so there is potential for even more growth here."

The Faith in Later Life survey ran in November-December 2024 with 63 respondents from nine different church denominations or networks across the UK and Ireland. Although each is unique and their ministries and reach vary, between them, their answers indicate that they:

• run more than 100 community activities

• deliver 60 midweek services or Bible study groups

• make home visits in more than 40 locations across the UK and Ireland

• visit at least 39 care homes

• are serving, reaching and empowering between 1,500 and 3,000 older people monthly, and

• seeing up to 150 people come to faith in the last year.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, and a former communications director with the CofE.