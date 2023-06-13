Concerns over new mandatory sex and relationships lessons in Northern Ireland

The UK government is moving ahead with plans to introduce a new mandatory curriculum on sex and abortion in Northern Ireland.

The plans were announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

The Northern Ireland Office said, "The regulations, in practice, will result in educating adolescents on issues such as how to prevent a pregnancy, the legal right to an abortion in Northern Ireland, and how relevant services may be accessed."

It added, "This should be done in a factual way that does not advocate, nor oppose, a particular view on the moral and ethical considerations of abortion or contraception."

Rebecca Stevenson, Policy Officer at CARE NI, a Christian social policy charity, accused Westminster of a "cultural imposition" of its values on Northern Ireland.

"The people of Northern Ireland deserve more respect for their own traditions, culture and religious beliefs and should be left to make their own decisions on sensitive issues," she said.

She called on the government to ensure that parents have the right to withdraw their children from the lessons and spoke of her concern that the regulations will leave Christian teachers and schools at risk of being criminalised.

"It's saddening to see yet more Westminster overreach into NI and particularly regarding education on sex and relationships, and abortion," she said.

"Education is a devolved area, and there are important cultural and religious considerations that make the existing settlement preferable."

She continued, "We urge the government to ensure that there is a clear, unilateral right of withdrawal from new curriculum teaching. Christian parents, and others in NI, who have a conscientious objection to aspects of the curriculum must be free to withdraw their children from lessons.

"The right of teachers who have a Christian faith must also be respected. At present, schools cannot compel a member of staff to take part in lessons that they conscientiously object to. This may be an issue in lessons on abortion, and teachers in this category must be accommodated."

Pro-life campaign group, Precious Life, has also condemned the plans.

It said, "Not content with 4136 babies already killed in Northern Ireland, the Westminster Government want even more babies killed by promoting abortion to school children.

"Precious Life's 'Schools Outreach Teams' and 'Street Outreach Teams' will step up their awareness campaigns to give young people the truth - that abortion hurts women and kills babies."