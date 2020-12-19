Communal worship still allowed in England's new tier 4 but Johnson backtracks on Christmas flexibility

Churches in the newly announced Tier 4 will still be permitted to open for services when it comes into effect across parts of England on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the rules for communal worship during an announcement on far-reaching changes that have left Christmas plans hanging in the balance for millions of people.

Faith Minister Stephen Greenhalgh confirmed that churches in London and the South East, the two areas primarily affected by the new tier 4 arrangements, will still be allowed to remain open.

"I want to reassure our #faith communities in the new tier 4 that communal worship will continue to be possible. Tier 4 restrictions may have an impact on certain events + ceremonies," he tweeted.

Commenting on the announcement, Christian Concern's Tim Dieppe said on Twitter: "Perhaps the government has started to listen to the point about freedom of religion?"

His comment was in reference to the strong criticism from church leaders during the last lockdown about the ban on public worship.

Over 120 church leaders launched a judicial review over the "unlawful" closures last month, supported by Christian Concern.

But criticism also came from the Archbishop of Canterbury and the head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

Addressing the nation about the latest changes, Johnson said that a new variant of coronavirus was spreading across London, the South East, and eastern England that appeared to have a more rapid transmission rate.

In other changes, the mixing of three households that was supposed to be permitted from 23 to 27 December will now be limited to Christmas Day only.

For families in tier 4, though, the 'stay at home' order extends to Christmas Day too, with the exception of support bubbles.

Johnson said it was "with a very heavy heart" that he had to announce that "we cannot continue with Christmas as planned".

It comes just three days after he said it would be "inhuman" to cancel Christmas bubbles.

Christians were responding to the news on Twitter.

"Such hard news for us all to take from@BorisJohnson this afternoon," said Evangelical Alliance CEO Gavin Calver.

"The numbers are certainly not good. However, Christmas is not cancelled though it will certainly be different. We can still celebrate the birth of Christ and need to do so. Keep going friends."

Youthscape's Martin Saunders said it was the "right" decision.

"Well done Prime Minister. It's a horrible decision, but the right one," he said.

"To everyone who is feeling huge anxiety, disappointment or sadness right now- I am so sorry. There really was no option, but that doesn't make it any easier. Let's take care of one another, if only online."

Others voiced their frustrations.

"'Other European countries are doing this too' says the prime minister. Yes, fair enough. But they introduced their restrictions earlier, and didn't raise everyone's hopes for a merrier Christmas first, before dashing them at the last minute. The whole thing is cruel. I'm furious," said Dr Philip Murray, Assistant Curate of St Peter's, Stockton-on-Tees.

Dr Jo Kershaw, parish priest of St Anne's Wrenthorpe, shared a similar view: "It would have been much better if they hadn't got people's hopes up about spending time together at Christmas."