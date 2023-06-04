Church's abuse support scheme risks 'repeated re-traumatisation' of victims

A report has criticised a scheme set up by the Church of England to provide financial support to survivors of clergy abuse.

The allegations are contained within a report by the Church of England's Independent Safeguarding Board (ISB) seen by the BBC.

In the report, one man, identified only as 'Mr X', described feeling suicidal after using the Interim Support Scheme (ISS), while others say they were treated with contempt.

Some survivors described finding it difficult having to re-engage with the Church in order to access support.

The ISS was created in 2020 to provide financial assistance to survivors "whose life circumstances are significantly affected by the abuse suffered".

The report says that the scheme lacks proper oversight and warns that victims are at risk of "repeated re-traumatisation" if the Church does not adequately meet their needs.

In the case of Mr X, the ISB said that the Church had "failed to grasp that a longer term, co-ordinated, intervention was required to help Mr X get back on his feet".

Of the scheme itself, the report said it appeared to have been "set up in haste, underthought and under-resourced".

The Bishop of Birkenhead, Julie Conalty, who is also the Church of England's deputy lead bishop for safeguarding, said that some users of the scheme "have had positive experiences" but she apologised to those whose experience was "poor".

In comments to the BBC, she said it was "hard to hear the criticisms" and that the Church was "trying to get it right".

"Undoubtedly, we don't always hear well," she said.