Churches receive grant in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

A grant has been given to the Sandringham Group of Churches to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sandringham Group of Churches includes Wolferton Church, Hillington Church and Flitcham Church, which are all situated on the edge of the Sandringham Estate.

The grant from the Benefact Trust will be used to fund the restoration of historic organs at the three churches.

Sandringham was the private country residence of Queen Elizabeth before passing to King Charles after her death last September.

It is where the royal family traditionally spend Christmas, attending St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate - another member of the Sandringham Group of Churches.

The Benefact Trust said that the grant was being given to "celebrate the late Queen's generous and philanthropic nature, devoting her life to public service and acting as Patron to over 600 charities during her reign".

"The funding will enable the restoration and safeguarding of these organs, which date back as far as the 18th century, so that music can fill the churches for generations to come," it said.

"This funding pays homage to the late Queen's strong Christian faith and her championing of the arts."

A second grant is being given to the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House to fund a new sensory garden that will include seating for reflection and a water feature.

Amy Eastwood, Head of Grants for Benefact Trust, said: "The late Queen Elizabeth II changed the lives of millions through the charities she supported, and we are honoured to be supporting some of the causes dearest to her heart.

"These grants will help to commemorate the Queen for years to come, whether it be through quiet contemplation in the sensory garden, or the sound of the organs throughout the Sandringham Estate."