Churches join in historic coronation celebrations

Thousands of events are being hosted by Church of England churches to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

On one of the biggest days for Britain in recent times, many churches will be celebrating along with the nation.

Over 2,000 local events have been registered on the Church of England's website AChurchNearYou.com, with food and drink at the heart of many of them.

At St Andrew's Barming Heath, in the Diocese of Canterbury, visitors can enjoy a Coronation Cream Tea.

Rockland St Mary, in Norwich Diocese, has gone for something similar with its 'Crowns, Coffee & Croissants' event, and in Wokingham, All Saints Church is hosting a Picnic in the Park.

Some churches are holding coronation flower festivals, like St Andrew's Aysgarth, in the Diocese of Leeds, and St Mary the Virgin Longcot, which is also holding a free music concert called 'Music fit for a king'.

Others are hosting Coronation Services of Celebration over the weekend, like Christ Church Cathedral Oxford.

The Bishop of Newcastle, Helen Ann Hartley, said: "It's exciting to see communities up and down the country preparing to mark the Coronation in their own ways.

"Like at Westminster Abbey, services of worship will be at the heart of these celebrations, which give us an opportunity not only to pray for the King and Queen, but for communities across the UK and the Commonwealth they serve."