Churches in England urge immediate end to war in Ukraine

Staff writer

A sign which reads 'Shelter' points to a refuge run by the Pauline Fathers in the Kyiv suburb of Bowary.(Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

Churches in England have come together to appeal for an "immediate cessation" to the war in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ecumenical body Churches Together in England (CTE) also calls for the withdrawal of Russian forces and the observance of the Geneva Convention, which sets out the standard for the humane treatment of both civilians and soldiers in times of war. 

CTE is urging churches everywhere to campaign for an immediate end to the war and "to proclaim the dignity of every human life, whatever its nationality".

The CTE is formed of 52 national member churches, including the Church of England, Catholic Church, Methodist Church, Baptist Union of Great Britain, Church of God of Prophecy, Redeemed Christian Church of God, and the Free Churches Group. 

It is led by presidents the Archbishop of Canterbury, Bishop Tedroy Powell, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop Nikitas and Dr Hugh Osgood. 

Ukraine was an "urgent priority" on the agenda of a meeting this week of CTE members in Swanwick.

The statement goes on to call for refugees to be welcomed across Europe and promises the prayers of churches. 

"In this holy season of Lent, we call upon churches everywhere to campaign for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, and to proclaim the dignity of every human life, whatever its nationality," it reads.

"We welcome and commend the extraordinary efforts of countries neighbouring Ukraine in receiving refugees from the war and call on the UK and the whole of Europe to follow their example.

"We support every measure to protect the most vulnerable.

"We commit ourselves to pray for the nations of Russia and Ukraine, our own Government and people, and for all who find themselves refugees, or bereaved, wounded or destitute.

"May Christ have mercy upon our world." 

