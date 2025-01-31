Churches can help to ease NHS pressures - report

A new report has said that faith groups have a significant role to play in easing the pressures on the NHS at the local level.

According to the British Medical Association, GP services in England are experiencing "significant and growing strain" due to high demand despite falling GP numbers caused by difficulties in recruiting and retaining medical staff.

A new report jointly published by the ChurchWorks Commission and the think tank Theos says that one in five GP appointments are actually made for non-medical reasons and that "social prescribing" would help reduce this burden from the health service.

Those suffering from issues such as loneliness, minor mental health concerns or financial problems can receive the support they need from faith and community groups, rather than going to the GP, the report says.

As well as providing support, faith groups are also able to play a role in preventative healthcare, by caring for those who are in their community or by ensuring those in need get the right help before their problems get out of hand.

Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London and former Chief Nursing Officer, wrote the foreword to the report.

She said: "Seventy-five years on from the birth of the NHS, the next few years are some of the most pivotal to its survival.

"In the face of persistent and growing inequalities in health outcomes, and inequitable access to care, this report sets out the prescription for the health inequalities that are pervading so many communities.

"Indeed, it's a solution that already exists. Social prescribing utilising existing community structures can be transformative in offering affordable, effective care to millions of people.

"Faith groups in particular have an essential role to play here, and indeed many are already doing just that. I pray that further work can be undertaken exploring the opportunity here, and that it brings us closer to more interconnected, resilient, and healthy communities."

The report highlighted real life examples like Elenor, a 70-year-old woman from Lancaster who lives with her disabled daughter. Elenor lost her husband of 50 years during the pandemic and aside from her daughter had no other family. Struggling with loneliness, Elenor was referred by a GP to volunteers at a local church.

This, according to the report, "was a lifeline in a time when she was feeling the loneliest – having someone on the phone to talk to weekly was what she needed".

Despite the good that faith groups can do, the report highlighted the problem of a disconnect between the health service and the churches. Both groups struggle to know who to talk to on the other side and, even when they do make contact, communication is still an issue.

As the report notes, "There are communication challenges because faith and health communities use different language to talk about very similar things."

Greater integration and communication between health professionals and faith leaders is therefore one of the key recommendations of the report.

The report has been backed by the Conservative Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care, Lord Kamall, who described it as "a welcome addition to the discussion on linking faith groups into other parts of the system of health and care, to improve the wellbeing of individuals and local communities".

Health Minister Wes Streeting has not commented on the report but has previously called for a "revolution of prevention" and a "Neighbourhood Health Service".

Dr Marianne Rozario, senior researcher and projects lead at Theos, said: "There can often be a disconnect between health and faith.

"Yet, as we have set out in this report, linking faith groups into healthcare through social prescribing can improve the wellbeing of individuals.

"Therefore, relationship-building between faith and health at the level of 'neighbourhoods', 'places' and 'systems' is essential."