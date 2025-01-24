Churches are no longer off-limits for immigration arrests under Trump

Authorities in the US have been given the green light by the Trump administration to arrest undocumented migrants at schools, churches and hospitals.

It has been over a decade since Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) and Customs and Border Protection have been allowed to make arrests in so-called "sensitive areas".

The policy change was announced on Tuesday by the US Department of Homeland Security.

"Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest," the statement said.



"The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense."

Trump has made it a priority during his administration to crackdown on immigration and has signed an executive order declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border.

He has stated his intention to commence mass deportations, stoking fear in immigrant communities, many of whom have strong links to churches that offer sanctuary and vital services.

The Rev WJ Mark Knutson, of Augustana Lutheran Church, which has helped undocument migrants in the past, said he plans to resist the crackdown.

"Theologically, we'll stand our ground against the government — an unjust law is no law at all," Knutson told The Associated Press. "These are sacred spaces."

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the US Catholic bishops' conference, expressed concern about the immigration crackdown.

"Some provisions contained in the Executive Orders, such as those focused on the treatment of immigrants and refugees, foreign aid, expansion of the death penalty, and the environment, are deeply troubling and will have negative consequences, many of which will harm the most vulnerable among us," he said.