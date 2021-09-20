Church supports grieving Derbyshire community after tragic death of woman and 3 children

Staff writer

St Giles, Killamarsh, has been open for members of the community to light a candle or write their thoughts in the book of condolence.

A church has opened its doors to a grieving community after two children, their mother and a third child were found dead in a house in Derbyshire.

The bodies were discovered by police officers at a home on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on Sunday morning.

Two of the children were siblings while the third is believed to have been at the house for a sleepover.

The Rev Canon Helen Guest, rector at St Giles Church, Killamarsh, spoke of the sense of shock in the community.

"We can't believe this tragedy has happened in our community and it's literally a stone's throw from where I live," she told the BBC.

St Giles has been open for members of the local community needing a quiet place to pray and reflect, or light a candle.

It has also opened a book of condolence.

"So far we've had a gentle flow of people who are coming in," said Rev Guest.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the deaths and said they are not looking for anyone else.

In a Facebook post, Jason Bennett identified two of the children as his son John, 13, and daughter Lacey, 11.

The heartbroken father wrote, "Gone too soon with so much to live for. I wish I could hold you and kiss you and tell you how much I love you. Thank you for making my world. All my love dad."

Most Read

  1. lgbt

    What should we make of the Church in Wales' gay marriage blessings?

  2. old-people

    Should the government compel people to be vaccinated against their conscience?

  3. marriage

    'Heartbroken' Welsh evangelicals reach out to Gafcon

  4. brian-and-bobbie-houston

    Hillsong founder Brian Houston steps down from church board ahead of court case

  5. hillsong

    Hillsong Church responds to documentary on rape and assault allegations

  6. neymar

    Christian footballer Neymar told to avoid 'religious or political propaganda'

  7. bible

    Nearly two thirds of Brits see RE as an important subject

More News

  1. man

    1 in 5 UK adults would consider a career in porn - study

  2. bible

    Nearly two thirds of Brits see RE as an important subject

  3. doctor

    If assisted suicide is legalised, will conscience be protected?

  4. baby

    In the abortion wars, the real victims are always overlooked

  5. bishop-of-london

    Churches have a responsibility to welcome Afghan refugees - Bishop of London

  6. mums

    Covid put many women off having children - study