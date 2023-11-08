Church supports grieving community after Alfie Lewis stabbing tragedy

Staff writer

A picture of Alfie Lewis on display in St Margaret's Church, Horsforth.(Photo: Arun Arora)

A local church has been open all day as a space for prayer and quiet reflection after teenager Alfie Lewis was tragically killed on Tuesday. 

Alfie, 15, was stabbed to death as he picked up a friend's younger brother from St Margaret's Primary School in the Horsforth area of Leeds.

He was described by his family as "kind", "caring" and "one in a million". 

A murder investigation is under way and a 14-year-old remains in police custody. Another boy aged 16 has been released without charge.

St Margaret's Church in Horsforth would be open all day on Wednesday for prayer in support of his family and friends and members of the wider community, announced Bishop Arun Arora on Twitter. 

His photo was displayed inside the church next to a candle and cross. Mourners were invited to fill out prayer cards and post them on a prayer wall and tree.

Arora, who is the Bishop of Kirstall, a suburb of Leeds, said he was praying for all those mourning Alfie's loss. 

"May the Lord be close to them in the midst of grief and be their comfort. Lord have mercy," he said.

 

