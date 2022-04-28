Church of Scotland and Catholic Church make historic Declaration of Friendship

Ecumenical relations between the Church of Scotland and Catholic Church in Scotland are entering a new phase with the agreement of a historic Declaration of Friendship.

The Churches have called the declaration "a decisive and irrevocable statement of our friendship with one another, based on our shared faith in Christ".

It is the fruit of over a hundred years of ecumenical relationship-building between the two Churches and speaks of their shared beliefs and heritage as Christians in Scotland.

"We recall with gratitude to God the earliest missionaries, our forebears in the faith, who lived and preached the Christian faith to our land," it says.

"We recall those from that time who led and formed the Church, nurturing a society inspired by Christian values, including St Ninian, St Columba and St Margaret."

The declaration also recognises the ongoing need for healing and reconciliation, saying, "We repent and ask forgiveness of one other."

"We recognise each other as brothers and sisters in Christ, and we wish to express our friendship and respect for one another as fellow Christians, citizens and partners in announcing the kingdom of God in our land," it says.

"Since the World Missionary Conference (Edinburgh, 1910), and the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) much has been done ecumenically to repair what was broken and to restore mutual respect and friendship.

"A great deal has been achieved spiritually, practically and affectively, through joint prayer among our parishes, various joint commissions, and the growing knowledge and appreciation of each other as Christian friends and fellow pilgrims."

The statement concludes with a pledge by the Churches to work together and be "an ever more united Christian voice in the land" in spite of their differences.

"We therefore pledge ourselves to live as sisters and brothers in Christ, in public and in private, in life and in mission; to pray with each other and for each other; to be good neighbours, both to each other and to all people among whom we live, of all faiths and none; and to work together for the common good of the nation, as it is given to us to see it," they say.

The declaration has already been approved by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Scotland and is set to receive the approval of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland when it meets in Edinburgh next month.

Catholic Metropolitan of St Andrews and Edinburgh, the Most Rev Leo Cushley, said that both Churches had come a long way "along the path of friendship" in recent decades.

He expressed his hope that the declaration would "lead to a deeper bond with all our fellow Christians in Scotland".

"We have now spent forty years working diligently to respect and understand each other, what we have in common, what still divides us," he said.

"In the meantime, through prayer together and social action, we have also become friends, and have grown to appreciate each other as fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. I believe this is something to acknowledge and to celebrate.

"My brother bishops and I welcome this declaration, and we hope that it will likewise be welcomed by our Catholic brothers and sisters throughout the country.

"The strands of a more profound dialogue will continue as before, but there is much to be said for acknowledging all that we hold in common, and for celebrating the friendship of the members of our two churches."

Lord Wallace, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: "During my term as Moderator, I have very much valued the friendly and productive working relationship I have had with Archbishop Cushley, Bishop (now Archbishop) Nolan and other members of the Catholic Church in Scotland, as we have sought to navigate our way through Covid restrictions and address crucial issues facing our country and, indeed our world, such as the cost-of-living burden, and the climate crisis.

"Our respective churches have also collaborated in Scottish Faiths Action for Refugees.

"And one of the most profound moments I've experienced in recent months was joining worship and standing in solidarity with Father Vasyl and members of Edinburgh's Ukrainian Catholic community, when their homeland has been under such unprovoked attack.

"These are all ways in which we show that what unites us is so important to the lives of our fellow citizens and to being witnesses to the Gospel message in this land of Scotland."