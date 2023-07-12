Church of England to trial free weddings

In a rare burst of unity, General Synod yesterday passed a motion to set up a 'free weddings' trial.

Currently, couples coming to a church to get married are expected to pay £480 for the service. The cost is the same whether you marry in a cathedral or a tiny chapel - and the money is shared between the church and the diocese.

On behalf of Blackburn Diocese, the Rev Tom Woolford, persuaded 237 members of General Synod to vote in favour of a regional and time limited trial setting the statutory fee at nil or at a minimal amount in order to demonstrate the Church's commitment to marriage and pastoral care. Only 40 people voted against.

To the amusement of those gathered, Rev Woolford appealed to the different tribes assembled: "Catholics please vote for this motion on sacramental grounds, as it is odious, simony even to charge for a sacrament, a gift of God and a means of his grace an icon of the relationship between Christ and his bride the church.

"Evangelicals, please vote for this motion on evangelistic grounds as more weddings will mean more and deeper contact with the unbelievers and not-so-sures in your parishes.

"Liberals, please vote for the motion on social justice grounds – the fee structure is like a poll tax, inexpensive for the rich but prohibitive for the poor.

"Save the Parish, please vote for this motion on parochial grounds – let's start rebuilding and strengthening the generational links between parishioners, their priests, and the church buildings by getting more of the key life events back where they belong in the heart of our worshipping communities."

He was less sure if he could persuade the bishops to vote for the motion – but Bishop Philip North came to the rescue. "Our money must be our servant, not our master," he said and called on the Synod to have the "Gospel courage to offer as a free gift just as Jesus offered his life as free gift because I profoundly believe that God will honour that courage."

Afterwards, Rev Woolford said, "It was a real privilege - and great fun - to present the motion on behalf of the diocese. Together we came up with a winnable amended motion, and though it's only the first step to abolishing the fee altogether everywhere across the church, it's a really positive result. The Church of England really believes in marriage as a good gift of God for our flourishing - let's get on with giving it!"

Susie Leafe is director of Anglican Futures, which supports orthodox Anglicans in the UK.