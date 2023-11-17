Church of England has 'arrogantly' rejected authority of Scripture

Orthodox Anglicans have condemned the decision of the Church of England's parliamentary body to continue on the path to introducing same-sex blessings.

Next steps were approved by the General Synod on Wednesday after many hours of debate during which evangelical members pleaded for the plans to be abandoned.

The Church of England will now press on to introduce standalone services of prayer and dedication for same-sex couples on a trial basis.

Commenting on the outcome, the Anglican Network in Europe (ANiE) expressed its "deep sadness" at the decision.

ANiE leaders said that the Church of England had "voted to continue to travel along a road that arrogantly rejects the authority of scripture, the historic teaching of the church from earliest times and the vast majority of Anglicans worldwide".

"They have walked away from the life transforming grace and truth of the Lord Jesus Christ," they said.

The statement was accompanied by the verse Jeremiah 6:16, "Thus says the LORD: 'Stand by the roads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls. But they said, 'We will not walk in it'" (ESV).

The statement was signed by ANiE leaders Andy Lines, Stuart Bell, Tim Davies, Ian Ferguson and Lee McMunn.

They ended their statement by saying that they were praying for all faithful Anglicans in the Church of England as they weigh up their future.

"For both clergy and laity who cannot travel the road chosen by General Synod, the next weeks and months will mean much heartfelt prayer, seeking the Lord and wrestling in conscience with the implications of what it means for each one to be faithful," they said.

"However, we stand with you and we are much in prayer for you."