Church of England accused of hypocrisy over same-sex blessing plans

On Monday, under a little-known Standing Order, Luke Appleton, a lay member of General Synod from Exeter Diocese, presented a petition calling on the Church of England "to walk in a spirit of integrity and truth that exceeds that of the world" and "proclaim repentance of any form of prayer and practice inconsistent with Holy writ".

In his speech to the Synod, he challenged the assembled bishops, clergy and laity, saying, "The Church has been drifting for years. We say one thing, we practise another. It is not good enough."

As an example, Mr Appleton referred to the bishops' proposal to introduce 'Prayers of Love and Faith' that will bless same-sex couples who have married or entered into a civil partnership elsewhere.

"How can it be right to say to the world that our doctrine is that marriage is between one man and one woman for life - in accordance with Canon A5 and Matthew 19 - and then in the next breath issue a prayers and liturgies inconsistent with that position?" he said.

"That is hypocrisy. That is below the standard that God calls us. If you want doctrinal change, pursue doctrinal change with integrity. If you reject the authority of God's holy, infallibly inspired word, then I think you are wrong, but be clear and do it with integrity. Be people of integrity."

Speaking afterwards, Mr Appleton said, "It's the hypocrisy I find so hard. I wanted to make the point that if we say something we should mean it."

It is not possible for General Synod members to sign this petition, so it is hard to know how much support he has on the floor but there seems to be a growing frustration with the compromise position that the bishops have taken.

The debate continues tomorrow.