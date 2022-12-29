Church leaders welcome Tigray peace deal

Catholic bishops in Ethiopia have welcomed the recent agreement reached by the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to cease hostilities.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia (CBCE) said in a statement at the end of their assembly this month that "the prayer and wish of all Ethiopians" was "to end the conflict and war in Ethiopia".

The agreement was reached on 2 November, ending a two-year conflict that has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced.

The implementation of the peace deal is being monitored by the African Union.

In their statement, the Catholic bishops express "sadness and concern" over the death and destruction caused by the war.

They urge all parties to work "diligently" to ensure the "viability" of the peace deal and bring "lasting peace" to Ethiopia.

The bishops also call for humanitarian aid to help those displaced and impacted by the fighting and for the Church to support the peace process.

The statement ends with a call to stamp out rampant corruption fuelled by "selfish attitudes".

"It is our constant prayer that our country, Ethiopia, be built on ethics, God-fearing citizens, who are grateful for what is given to them instead of taking what is not theirs, and who can share what they have with other people," the bishops said.