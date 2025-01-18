Church leaders welcome Israel-Gaza ceasefire

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas due to come into effect on Sunday has been welcomed by Church leaders both within and beyond the Holy Land.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said the ceasefire would be a source of "relief" for many people in the region and that it hoped it would end to the "immeasurable suffering" caused by the war.

However, it added that a long-term commitment to peace was needed if it is to be "sustainable", and that political leaders and the international community must work together "to develop a clear and just political vision for the post-war period".

"[The ceasefire] is a necessary step to halt the destruction and meet the urgent humanitarian needs of countless families affected by the conflict," it said.

"However, we are aware that the end of the war does not mean the end of the conflict. It is therefore necessary to seriously and credibly address the deep-rooted issues that have been at the root of this conflict for far too long.

"Genuine and lasting peace can only be achieved through a just solution that addresses the origin of this long-standing struggle.

"This requires a long process, a willingness to acknowledge each other's suffering and a focused education in trust that leads to overcoming fear of the other and the justification of violence as a political tool."

The Gaza ceasefire will begin on Sunday at 6.30am GMT after the Israeli cabinet approved a deal on Friday night that will also see the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

News of the ceasefire was welcomed by Baptist, Methodist and United Reformed Church leaders in the UK. In a joint statement, they said that the ceasefire "will come as an enormous relief for all living in Gaza and for those waiting for the release of hostages held by Hamas".

However, they also called on Israel to lift its ban on the UN agency UNRWA, saying that it "jeopardises vital life-saving assistance".

"The ceasefire announced today is only a first phase lasting six weeks. As church leaders we call for the ceasefire to be permanent and unconditional so that humanitarian aid can be rolled out unimpeded in Gaza," they said.

They added, "We pray for a just, equitable, and lasting peace in the region that goes beyond simply the absence of violence.

"Our churches will continue to work closely with Israeli and Palestinian partners, agonising with them in their current sufferings yet confident that God's grace and deliverance offers hope for the future for all."

The statement was signed by Rev Lynn Green, General Secretary, the Baptist Union of Great Britain, Rev Helen Cameron, President of the Conference of the Methodist Church in Britain, Carolyn Godfrey, Vice-President of the Conference of the Methodist Church in Britain, and Rev Philip Brooks, Deputy General Secretary (Mission) with the United Reformed Church.