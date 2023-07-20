Church leaders 'saddened' by passing of Illegal Migration Bill

Church leaders have expressed disappointment and sadness over the passing of the Illegal Migration Bill.

The bill is set to become law after a final series of votes in the House of Lords this week that rejected fresh attempts to include time limits on child detention and protections against modern slavery.

The government has argued that the unpopular bill is crucial to deter small boats from making illegal Channel crossings.

Under the bill, anyone who arrives in the UK illegally will be detained and returned to their home country or another country deemed to be safe. Controversially, this includes victims of trafficking and slavery.

The government's plan to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda is being challenged in the courts.

Reacting to the passing of the bill, the Catholic Church's Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, Bishop Paul McAleenan, called for the expansion of safe routes for those fleeing their homes and said that the Catholic Church would continue to "love the stranger".

"This legislation stands at odds with the teaching of the Church on welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating refugees," he said.

"Refugees are human beings made in the image and likeness of God, not a political problem to be solved. We must never make recognition of people's dignity dependent upon where they come from or how they reach our country. The biblical call to love the stranger is unequivocal and indiscriminate.

"As a Church, we will continue to welcome those seeking sanctuary here and call for the expansion of safe routes. We urge our government to redouble its efforts to tackle factors such as conflict, persecution, and climate change that force people to flee their homes."

Major Kathy Betteridge, Director of Anti Trafficking and Modern Slavery for The Salvation Army, said she was "extremely disappointed and concerned" that the bill will now become law.

She agreed that the "inhumane" operations of criminal gangs "must be urgently addressed to prevent further loss of life", but said that the bill will result in "punishing people who have been tricked, trapped and traded into modern slavery".

"In particular, by making no concessions to recognise the vulnerability of people caught in modern slavery, this Act will prevent genuine victims from seeking the support they need and are entitled to in international law," she said.

"We fear the Illegal Migration Act will do nothing to break the cycles of exploitation that trap countless people. It will instead punish those who need support to rebuild their lives free from modern slavery," she said.

"This new law sends a dangerous message that if you explain your situation to the authorities and ask for support you will be detained and removed from the UK.

"This strengthens the grip traffickers already have on their victims as we know they use fear of the authorities as a way to maintain control."

She said that The Salvation Army would continue to speak up for the protection of modern slavery victims.

"The Salvation Army's work with survivors of modern slavery continues. We are still here offering shelter, space and support to recover from their ordeal. We are going to continue to tell their stories, advocate for their rights and show them love," she said.