Church leaders condemn racist abuse of England players

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have hit out at the "unacceptable" racist abuse directed towards England players after their defeat in the Euro 2020 finals.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all targeted on social media after missing in the penalty shoot-outs.

The abuse is being investigated by the Met, and has prompted widespread condemnation, including from Boris Johnson and the Football Association.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the abusers must be held to account.

He commented on Twitter, "This @England team are an example, a gift and a reflection of what's best about this country. Rashford, Sancho and Saka showed incredible courage in stepping up to take penalties.

"Those who are racially abusing them show the opposite and must be held accountable."

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell commented on social media: "It is utterly shocking and unacceptable that our@England players have received racist abuse on social media after their #Euro2020 final defeat.

"Praying for a better future where we are all seen as part of one humanity."

Prince William, who watched the game from the royal box, has also voiced strong criticism of the abuse.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable," he said.