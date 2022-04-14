Church leaders call for Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

Church leaders are calling for an Easter truce after nearly two months of war in Ukraine.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, President of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union, and Rev Christian Krieger, President of the Conference of European Churches, are asking for a ceasefire from midnight on 17 April - Easter Sunday in western Europe - until midnight on 24 April - the Orthodox Easter.

They said that a ceasefire would allow Christians in both Russia and Ukraine to "celebrate Easter in peace and dignity", and "give them a respite" from worry.

The appeal was made in a joint letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In a few days from now, Christians throughout the world will be remembering the passion and death of Jesus Christ and celebrating his resurrection," they wrote.

"These Paschal celebrations lie at the heart of the Christian faith and are the high point of the liturgical year. They are central to the lives of the faithful."

They continued, "We would ask for a general ceasefire in the conflict between your two countries so as to give Christians in Russia and Ukraine, sisters and brothers in Christ, the opportunity to celebrate Easter in peace and dignity.

"Such a truce would also be of benefit to all the citizens of both your countries, giving them a respite from the worrying uncertainty about the lives of their loved ones who are either fighting in the conflicts or affected by them."

Their letter echoes the call of Pope Francis, who said in his Palm Sunday service, "Put the weapons down! Let an Easter truce start.

"But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people."

According to Reuters, at least 40,000 people have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, while a further 11 million have been displaced.