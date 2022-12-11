Church destroyed during 9/11 attacks reopens

A Greek Orthodox church has reopened in Manhattan more than two decades after it was destroyed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A liturgy service was held on Tuesday to mark the reopening of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, coinciding with the feast of the church's namesake.

The original building was destroyed by falling rubble from the South Tower of the Twin Towers complex when they both collapsed in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

A groundbreaking ceremony was first held in 2014 but construction took longer than planned because of financial challenges.

The original goal for completion was the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 last year but some delays led to it reopening now, just over a year later.

Its construction has been made possible by funds raised by the Friends of St Nicholas.

The group's chairman, Michael Psaros, said according to the Orthodox Christianity website, "Today is a joyous day for America and for New York.

"We invite all of America to please come visit, to come to the cenotaph that was created and built-in memory of 3,000 people who were martyred and murdered on September 11."

The original St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was founded in 1916 to serve immingrants arriving to New York City from Greece.

Olga Pavlakos, vice president of the parish council, said, "This is the resurrection of St. Nicholas Church."