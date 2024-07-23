Church Army commissions seven new evangelists

Seven new evangelists have been commissioned by Church Army to share the Gospel across the UK and Ireland.

They will join the organisation's existing 200 evangelists after the commissioning service held at Sheffield Cathedral over the weekend.

The service was a "celebration of individual achievements" but also "a testament to the enduring power of faith in action", Church Army said.

The seven evangelists are participants in the Church Army's three-year evangelism training programme validated by Durham University under the Church of England's Common Awards scheme.

Elli Wort, Head of Initial Training at Church Army, said, "The seven people that have been admitted and commissioned this year are all amazing evangelists, and this day marks the culmination of their vocational discernment and formational learning."

Church Army said they would enter their mission fields with a focus on sharing the Gospel in "relevant and transformative ways".

Some will be working in contexts of poverty, addiction or homelessness.

"During their training with Church Army, they deepen in their faith as a disciple of Christ, which they can now pass on to their communities, sharing the Gospel and helping those whose lives are in turmoil see how faith can bring them comfort in their times of need," said Wort.