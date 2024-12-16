Christmas in a world of conflict: where is God, and what is His plan?

As Christmas approaches, the lights and celebrations often stand in stark contrast to the turmoil gripping our world.

From the war in Ukraine and the devastating conflict in Gaza to the struggles in Syria following the fall of an evil dictator, our time feels heavy with uncertainty and strife.

We may find ourselves asking, Where is God in all this? What is His plan for a world seemingly caught in a perpetual cycle of violence?

These questions echo the cries of those in Biblical times, who too lived under the shadow of war, oppression, and division. Yet, Christmas reminds us of God's profound answer to this brokenness - a message of hope, peace, and ultimate victory.

The world into which Jesus was born was no stranger to turmoil. The Roman Empire ruled with an iron fist, and the Jewish people lived under oppressive occupation. Poverty, violence, and political unrest were rampant. Mary and Joseph themselves were displaced, travelling to Bethlehem for a Roman census, where there was no room for them in the inn (Luke 2:7).

Soon after Jesus' birth, King Herod, fearful of losing his throne, ordered the massacre of innocent children, forcing the Holy Family to flee to Egypt as refugees (Matthew 2:13–16).

This setting is a sobering reminder that God chose to enter history not in a time of peace, but in the midst of suffering and injustice.

The birth of Christ is a powerful statement: God is not distant or indifferent to human pain. Instead, He stepped into it, becoming Emmanuel - "God with us" (Matthew 1:23). The circumstances of Jesus' birth assure us that God is present, even in our darkest moments.

As we witness the suffering caused by war and political instability today, it is natural to ask where God is in all of this. The message of Christmas offers a profound answer: God is with us. He is with the refugees fleeing violence, with families mourning their loved ones, and with all who work for peace and justice in the face of overwhelming odds.

In Jesus, God identified with the vulnerable and the oppressed. He was born not in a palace but in a manger, to a poor and humble family. As Isaiah prophesied, "For to us a child is born, to us a son is given... And he will be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace" (Isaiah 9:6). This "Prince of Peace" came not to conquer by force but to transform hearts, offering a peace that transcends circumstances (John 14:27).

God's plan is not merely to patch up a broken world but to redeem and restore it completely. The birth of Christ marked the beginning of this plan - a decisive moment in the battle between good and evil. Through His life, death, and resurrection, Jesus secured the ultimate victory over sin and death, offering salvation to all who believe.

However, the fullness of this victory is yet to come. As we await the promised return of Christ, when He will establish His kingdom of perfect justice and peace, we are called to be His hands and feet in the world. Micah 6:8 reminds us of our role: "He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God."

The Bible acknowledges that the world will experience conflict until Christ's return. Jesus Himself said, "You will hear of wars and rumours of wars... Such things must happen, but the end is still to come" (Matthew 24:6).

Yet, Scripture also promises a future where peace and unity will reign.

Revelation 21:4 paints a breathtaking picture: "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away."

This promise does not absolve us of responsibility in the present. Christmas challenges us to live as ambassadors of peace, reflecting the love of Christ in our relationships and communities. Every act of kindness, forgiveness, and reconciliation is a glimpse of the kingdom to come.

Amid the chaos of the world, Christmas is a time to remember that God has not abandoned us. The birth of Jesus is a beacon of hope, reminding us that light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it (John 1:5). It is a celebration of God's unrelenting love for humanity and His commitment to redeeming His creation.

Christmas is also a call to action. It challenges us to reflect on what it means to follow Christ in a world longing for peace. The angels who announced Jesus' birth declared, "Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favour rests" (Luke 2:14). This peace is not passive; it calls us to be peacemakers, echoing Jesus' teaching: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God" (Matthew 5:9).

In celebrating Christmas, we are reminded that God's answer to a broken world was not to send an army but a baby - a Saviour who would bring hope and healing. This hope is not naïve; it is rooted in the belief that good is ultimately stronger than evil because it is grounded in God's character and promises.

The love that entered the world on that first Christmas is still at work, transforming lives and pointing us towards a future where peace and unity will prevail.

So, as we light candles, sing carols, and gather with loved ones this Christmas, let us also remember those who are suffering and commit ourselves to being instruments of God's peace. For in doing so, we honour the true meaning of Christmas and proclaim the hope that Christ brought into the world - a hope that no war or conflict can extinguish.

Duncan Williams is outreach director for the Christian Free Press and has worked for Son Christian Media here in the UK and Recovery Network Radio in the United States. He is an ordained minister and a long-term member of Christians in Media. He provides content and syndicated news for regional publisher www.inyourarea.co.uk