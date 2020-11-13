Christians unite in national day of prayer

Christians across the UK are today joining in prayer for the nation.

The invitation went out from the Evangelical Alliance UK to set aside November 13 as a national day of prayer as tough Covid-19 restrictions remain in place for millions of people.

The call for prayer has united Christians from across the denominations and traditions, including the Church of England, Baptists, the Fellowship of Independent Evangelical Churches, Elim and Vineyard.

"We're living in such challenging times," said CEO Gavin Calver.

"People are responding in all sorts of ways but we believe our first response should be to fall to our knees and pray."

A suggested schedule has been made available for Christians to use in conjunction with the Day of Prayer that also includes a prayer to God to "build and strengthen communities across the UK".

EAUK said: "As communities across the UK face further restrictions and lockdowns, as many churches are forced to stop their in-person gatherings, as suffering and loss affect so many families, we hear the call again to unite and seek God together in this time of trouble.

"Many people in the Evangelical Alliance have asked for a UK-wide day of prayer in response to the ongoing crisis and the second wave of infections currently gripping the UK and beyond.

"Regardless of lockdowns, we have the great privilege and freedom to be able to call upon the Lord, wherever we are. Churches and Christians across the UK are being encouraged to come together, in one Spirit, to call on the One who saves – to bring light in dark places, to be the hope to the nations, to bring healing to our lands. Please join us.

"We pray for all in leadership at this time, making decisions about the containment of the virus, for those working in health and social care, those working on a vaccine, those most at risk, and those suffering hardship and distress."

The Archbishop of Canterbury was among those taking part on Friday.

He tweeted: "Thank you @EAUKnews for calling a #UKDayOfPrayer today. I join my prayers with yours as we bring are cares, and those of the nation, before God. Come Holy Spirit, bring your love, comfort and hope."