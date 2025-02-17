Christians provided for after Islamist attacks

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

International Christian Concern (ICC) a Christian charity that seeks to ease and make known the plight of persecuted Christians worldwide, has shared the story of a believer in Kenya whose life was nearly destroyed by Islamist militants.

John Mwangi Gichira saw his village attacked by the al-Shabab militant group in December 2023.

"We were forced to flee our homes, leaving behind everything we had worked for ... Our house was set on fire, my 10,000-liter water tank was destroyed, and all my chickens were stolen. We lost everything in an instant. Life became a struggle."

Following the attack, John and his family were forced to live in a refugee camp for several months. While at the camp, the family lived in fear of another attack and struggled to find a way to rebuild the life that had been taken away from them.

"Even though we were surrounded by loss, we had to hold on to hope."

It was at this point that ICC intervened, providing food and clothing to the troubled family. According to John, the "real turning point" was when ICC provided him with a motorbike

"This motorbike became my lifeline. It allowed me to earn a steady income and provide for my family again."

ICC also gave the example of Wambugu Mutahi, who like John saw his life's work go up in flames during an al-Shabab attack. In February of last year Wambugu's home was one of ten that were destroyed by al-Shabab.

Wambugu's wife was sick at the time and required expensive medical treatment. As with John, ICC provided Wambugu with their immediate needs and also a motorbike, allowing Wambugu to earn money as a taxi driver.

Wambugu said of ICC, "I'm deeply humbled and grateful for ICC's support. I believe this help was a gift from God. It has transformed our lives, and I pray that God continues to bless ICC and their mission. Their kindness has given me the opportunity to rebuild my life and restore my family's dignity."

Most Read

  1. adam-smith-connor

    Dad convicted for silent prayer near abortion clinic 'overwhelmingly thankful' to Vance for free speech comments

  2. gloucester-cathedral

    Church of England General Synod backs safeguarding reforms

  3. kristie-higgs

    Victory at last for Kristie Higgs, Christian teacher fired over Facebook posts

  4. kristie-higgs

    A win for Kristie, a win for Christians

  5. london

    There are good grounds for the C of E's latest decision on safeguarding

  6. myanmar

    Myanmar church bombed just weeks after becoming cathedral

More News

  1. calvin-robinson

    Calvin Robinson and the war of words

  2. wikipedia

    Wikipedia co-founder tells his faith story

  3. kanye-west

    The difference between the bride of Kanye West and the bride of Jesus Christ

  4. abortion

    Why Trump has delighted pro-lifers across the world: the President's rapid series of measures to limit abortion

  5. bible

    The battle of the theological politicians

  6. pakistan

    Christians in Pakistan are also the victims of 'rape gangs'