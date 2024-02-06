Christians praying for King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Christians are praying for King Charles after Buckingham Palace announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer has not been revealed but Buckingham Palace confirmed that treatment has now begun.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement from the palace said.

It added that the King is "wholly positive" about his treatment and "looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the statement concluded.

The King has stepped back from public duties and it is believed that Prince William will take over some of his duties.

Christian leaders are praying for the King following the announcement.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, wished the King "a swift and full recovery".

"I'm praying for the King and his family - for God's comfort and strength in the weeks and months to come," he said.

General Secretary of Churches Together in England, Bishop Mike Royal, said, "All at Churches Together in England are praying for His Majesty King Charles III to make a full and speedy recovery as he undergoes medical treatment for cancer. May His Majesty and the whole Royal Family be strengthened at this time."

The Bishop of Winchester, Philip Mounstephen, said, "I speak for us all in the Diocese of Winchester when I say that we are very concerned to hear of His Majesty's illness, and assure him and the Queen of our prayers for his return to full health."

Gavin Calver, head of the Evangelical Alliance UK, said, "So sorry to hear of King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Praying for a swift and full recovery & for all those caring for him in this difficult time."

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, said, "I am saddened to learn that King Charles is now facing a time of treatment for cancer.

"On behalf of the entire Catholic Community in England and Wales, I offer His Majesty our warmest wishes and assurance of steadfast prayers for his full and speedy recovery. God bless the King."