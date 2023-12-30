Christians on New Year Honours List

Christians are among the 1,200 people to have been recognised for their exceptional achievements in the New Year Honours List.

Rev Nicky Gumbel, creator of the Alpha Course, and formerly vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton, was recognised for services to the Church of England by being appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, was recognised by the King for the role he played in his coronation earlier this year, being made a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

The award is bestowed personally by the King and has been given to the Archbishop in recognition of services to the monarchy.

The King and Queen were crowned on 6 May in one of the biggest events of the year, with the Archbishop playing a prominent role.

The coronation theme was 'Called to Serve', inspired by the Christian emphasis on serving others.

The Archbishop conducted the coronation and led the King through one of the most important moments in the ceremony, the oath.

Welby said he was "delighted" to receive the award.

"It was a great honour and privilege to conduct the coronation. This award reflects the efforts of the amazing team behind the service and I am deeply grateful for their many hours of hard work," he said.

Others to be honoured included singer and BBC presenter Sandra Godley who received an OBE for her charitable work in Coventry.

Canon Martin White, of the Diocese of Armagh, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to music in Northern Ireland.

Canon Bill Adair, rector of St Columba's Parish, Portadown, received a BEM for services to the Church of Ireland and to the community in Portadown.