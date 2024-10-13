Christians join tributes to Alex Salmond after death at 69

Tributes have been paid to "titan" of Scottish independence, Alex Salmond, after his sudden death on Saturday at the age of 69.

Salmond had been attending a conference at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in north Macedonia at the time of his death.

For decades he was the face of the Scottish independence movement, serving as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014. He was twice the leader of the Scottish National Party, the first time from 1990 to 2000, and again from 2004 to 2014. Later, he became leader of the Alba Party from 2021 until his death.

Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, called Salmond "one of the most significant figures in modern Scotland".

"He played a pivotal role in the SNP's transformation into Scotland's party of government, which he led as First Minister, but his influence was not only felt on the national stage. For many years he served the communities of his adopted North-East as both an MP and MSP," said Dr Paterson.

"We acknowledge his many years of service to the country he loved and offer our sincere condolences and prayers for his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time, most especially his wife, Moira."

Deputy First Minister of Scotland and committed Christian, Kate Forbes, said she was finding it "impossible to process" the news of his death.

"The impact he had on Scotland, our party and the independence movement was monumental. Like me, many will be in shock tonight, and my thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his closest friends," she said.

Pastor and apologist David Robertson called Salmond a "brilliant politician and a flawed man (like all of us) whose death will have significant impact in Scotland and beyond".

Christian commentator Adrian Hilton paid tribute to Salmond as "a conviction politician".

"You could disagree and argue robustly, but you always knew exactly where you stood with him, rather like Margaret Thatcher and the Rev'd Dr Ian Paisley. Sadly, a dying breed," he said.

Lois McLatchie Miller, of the Alliance Defending Freedom UK, remembered Salmond as someone who "railed against dangerous imported ideologies threatening women's rights and safety in Scotland".

"I disagreed with him on much. But one thing's for sure: Salmond's Scotland would have looked remarkably different to Sturgeon's/Yousef's," she said.

Tributes have been paid to Salmond across the political spectrum, with the SNP party describing him as a "titan of the independence movement".

"His leadership brought the SNP into the mainstream and the Scottish Government," he said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called him a "monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics", while former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said he had been a "mentor" to her.

Sturgeon was Salmond's deputy first minister from 2007 to 2014, and his deputy leader of SNP from 2004 to 2014, but they fell out after he was accused of sexual misconduct. He was later cleared of the allegations.

"I am shocked and sorry to learn of Alex Salmond's death," she said.

"Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try.

"However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

"Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland's fourth First Minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.

"He will be remembered for all of that. My thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his friends."