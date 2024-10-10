Christians invited to join National Week of Prayer

Christian organisations and churches across the UK and British Isles are calling for believers to unite in a National Week of Prayer from October 12 to 20. The initiative seeks to bring people together in prayer, with a focus on repentance, spiritual awakening, and transformation in the nation.

The campaign, organised in partnership with groups such as Open Doors UK & Ireland, 24-7 Prayer, CARE, and the Evangelical Alliance, aims to encourage Christians to host or attend local events, with a particular focus on praying for areas like education, politics, and the arts.

A key event will take place at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster, close to the Houses of Parliament, on October 16, where hundreds are expected to gather to celebrate God's work in the nation and pray for its future.

Kamesh Flynn, the project coordinator, expressed the impact of collective prayer in recent months: "Throughout the past few months, we have been humbled at how open and engaged people across the nations have been in committing to praying for the nation as a Church collectively. No matter the denomination, individual area of influence, or whether you are gathering 3 people or 3,000 people, we believe this is a moment for the UK to return to God and flourish in the identity found in Him."

Church leaders from various denominations have thrown their support behind the initiative. Archbishop Angaelos, the Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London, said: "There is nothing more powerful for us to do, than to pray. Stand together, pray together. When we gather together, the Lord is in our midst. This week of prayer, let us pray for our nation for those deprived the right to believe or have their own faith."

The Bishop of Winchester, Philip Mounstephen, also stressed the importance of prayer, saying, "We are an empowered people and in the Spirit we can pray to the creator of the universe and believe that things can and will change. Let us pray!"

Father Dominic Robinson SJ, from Central London Catholic Churches, added: "We want to invite you to gather for the National Week of Prayer as Christians together, remembering our need for God, thanking God for His great gifts, and praying as Christians together for the reawakening of the soul of our nation."

Partners for the National Week of Prayer include a broad coalition of Christian organisations, such as Christians in Government, City Prayer Breakfast, Christians in Politics, and the Christian Embassy London. This united effort hopes to ignite a nationwide movement of prayer, bringing hope and renewal across the four nations.

For more information and how you can get involved, visit : http://www.nationalweekofprayer.uk/