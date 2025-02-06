Christians in Pakistan are also the victims of 'rape gangs'

Back in 1987 when Star Trek the Next Generation first appeared on the small screen, viewers were introduced to the character of Tasha Yar. Despite the utopian setting of Star Trek, Yar was from the distinctly dystopian planet of Turkana IV.

What was so dystopian about Turkana IV? Viewers were not given much to go on, other than that Yar spent her childhood trying to avoid 'rape gangs'. The producers of Star Trek could not have known that, at around the same time, that dystopia was becoming a reality in England.

If you want to know the full horrors of what actually happened in towns like Rotherham and Rochdale over years, take your pick of any court transcript and you will be thoroughly depressed.

The crimes themselves were depraved enough, but the fact that they were effectively aided and abetted by the authorities who refused to act and even, on occasion, criminalised the victims, adds to the disgrace the whole affair has placed on this country.

It is well known that many of the perpetrators of these crimes were Pakistani men. It has been noted that there was sometimes a racial element to the crimes, with victims sometimes called "white slags" and Pakistani Muslims described by some perpetrators as being from a master or superior race.

What is less well known is that even in Pakistan itself, the rape and kidnapping of young girls from outside the Muslim majority is a far from rare occurrence.

It is estimated that every year around a thousand young girls in Pakistan, mostly from Christian and Hindu minorities, are kidnapped and then forcibly 'converted' and married to a Muslim.

Many cases involve rape, gang rape and conditions resembling slavery. As in England, the authorities cannot always be relied upon to assist victims or their families.

International Christian Concern (ICC) gave one example of a 12-year-old girl, who in 2020 was abducted and 'married' to a 45-year-old man and shackled in a cattle pen. The police were initially abusive and derogatory towards her parents after they filed a complaint, but eventually rescued the girl after six months in captivity. Her kidnapper escaped justice. This is just one of many such stories from Pakistan. Sadly, there are many more.

Having imported large numbers of people from such a culture, is it any wonder that we have seen similar scenes in England? One can only imagine the shocked joy of the Pakistani rapist when he realised that he could indulge his most depraved fantasies on local girls, together with his friends, and the locals' response would be just to allow it.

Justice has still not been done.