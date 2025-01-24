Christians in Iran face longer prison sentences

Iran is cracking down on Christians with harsher prison sentences, Christian groups have warned.

It reveals that the length of prison sentences increased sixfold in 2024 compared to 2023, with 96 Christians being sentenced to a total of 263 years.

This contrasts with 2023, when 22 Christians were sentenced to just over 43 years in prison.

The warning comes in a new report by human rights group Article 18 in collaboration with Open Doors, CSW and Middle East Concern.

"Each arrest was carried out by IRGC intelligence agents, who sought to charge them under a provision within the amended Article 500 of the Islamic Penal Code, which calls for the maximum punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment in cases where the individual has received 'financial or organisational help from outside the country'," notes the report, titled 'The Tip of the Iceberg'.

It also draws on data from a leaked tranche of over 3 million case files from the Iranian judiciary from between 2008 and 2023, including files relating to over 300 Christians.

The Christian organisations say that analysis of the files points to increasing efforts to suppress Christians.

They found that Iran treats the Bible as contraband and evidence of a crime, and vilifies Christians as members of a "sect" who are a threat to national security, leading to charges for ordinary religious activities.

The analysis further reveals how Christians are being criminalised for their faith and that those who are interrogated by the authorities are often pressured to recant their faith.

Last year, several Christians received lengthy sentences linked to the practice of their faith, including five Christians who were handed 10-year prison terms and another who was sentenced to 15 years.

The report says, "The Iranian government seems to have intensified its efforts to isolate and financially undermine the Christian community as part of a broader strategy to suppress its growth and influence.

"Making financial donations, charitable offerings, or paying tithes to support church activities are standard practices for Christians worldwide, but such activities have been criminalised by Iran's Revolutionary Courts."