Christians get behind Northern Ireland Bill to end abortion up to birth for disabilities

Staff writer

Northern Ireland's Parliament Buildings, known as Stormont.Wikipedia

CARE Northern Ireland is backing a Bill introduced to the Northern Ireland Assembly to stop abortion up to birth for non-fatal disabilities like Down's syndrome. 

The Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion Bill is seeking to change the law so that abortions to term - or 40+ weeks - for non-fatal disabilities are no longer legal. 

If passed, the Bill will also mean an end to abortion for treatable conditions like cleft lip or clubfoot. 

The Bill, introduced by Paul Givan MLA, will be debated in the coming weeks before being sent to committee for further consideration. 

It is backed by disability campaigner Heidi Crowter, who said that the current law was "downright discrimination in the womb". 

CARE NI has launched its "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made" campaign in light of the Bill. 

The campaign is encouraging people with pro-life views to contact their MLAs to express support for the Bill. 

CARE NI's Director, Tim Martin said: "Our view at CARE NI is that we need life-affirming laws that uphold the value of women and babies and this bill is an important first step in achieving this."

Most Read

  1. ravi-zacharias

    RZIM suspends fundraising as it considers next steps after damning Ravi Zacharias report

  2. grace-cards-and-books

    Christian shop owners fined £17,000 for staying open during lockdown

  3. edinburgh

    Christians and campaigners fear for free speech under controversial hate Bill

  4. tim-and-nicola-douglass

    New lead pastors appointed to Hillsong UK

  5. illness

    The sad case of RS: Whatever happened to the sanctity of life?

  6. stormont

    Christians get behind Northern Ireland Bill to end abortion up to birth for disabilities

  7. pub

    £10,000 fine for church gathering in pub car park

More News

  1. bible

    Reading the Bible has given Christians hope during the pandemic - survey

  2. pub

    £10,000 fine for church gathering in pub car park

  3. grace-cards-and-books

    Christian shop owners fined £17,000 for staying open during lockdown

  4. illness

    The sad case of RS: Whatever happened to the sanctity of life?

  5. pastor-james-coates

    Canada detains pastor for defying Covid-19 restrictions with in-person services

  6. bible

    How can we reach the 3 billion who have never heard of Jesus?