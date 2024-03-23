Christians debate hot cross bun with tick

The decision by a supermarket chain to trial new hot cross buns that display a tick instead of the traditional Christian cross has prompted debate.

For centuries, the sticky sweet buns have been eaten in Britain in the run-up to Easter.

Iceland said the move was inspired by research that found a fifth of customers would prefer buns with a tick.

David Lennox, the head of development for Iceland Foods, told The Sun: "According to the research, it seems some people want to do away with the cross design and move to a tick instead.

"The results surprised us, but in true British fashion, we're putting it to the test by trialling ticks on some of our buns."

Iceland later insisted it was "not removing the cross" from its hot cross buns.

"Customer feedback wanted new varieties, some said a tick so we tried it. Hot Cross Buns are available nationwide," it said.

Christians have been discussing the move.

Danny Webster, the director of advocacy at the Evangelical Alliance, telling The Telegraph: "Easter is when Christians across the globe remember Jesus died on the cross and rose from the grave. Whatever Iceland puts on their buns, Christians will continue to declare the truth of the cross that Jesus is alive."

Sanctuary Foundation founder Krish Kandiah, "Even in my life as a follower of Jesus and someone who enjoys hot cross buns; the eating of them doesn't play a devotional or reflective function to me. So there's no reason for outrage as the cross was just a decoration for a sweet treat.

"The cross of Christ is the most precious symbol in my life as it says that Jesus loved me enough to willingly die for me. Perhaps it cheapened the impact of this to have it on a bun in the first place?"

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the MP for North East Somerset, was more critical telling the Express newspaper: "Who would buy a frozen tick bun?"