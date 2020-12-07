Christian woman murdered for refusing to convert to Islam

A Pakistani Christian woman has reportedly been murdered after refusing to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim man.

Sonia Bibi, 24, was shot dead multiple times in the head at a bus stop in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on 30 November.

A police manhunt is underway for the suspect, Muhammad Shehazad, while a suspected accomplice, known only as Faizan, has been taken into custody, Aid to the Church in Need said.

Miss Bibi is reported to have refused Shehzad's marriage proposal just days before she was killed.

ACN said there were now fears for the welfare of her family as she was a domestic cleaner and the main breadwinner.

Neville Kyrke-Smith, National Director of ACN (UK), said Miss Bibi's death was a tragedy.

"Sonia's killing demonstrates the mortal danger girls and young women – especially those from Christian and other minority backgrounds – face in situations where they are under pressure to marry and abandon their faith," he said.

"It is urgent that action is taken to ensure the safety of these young people.

"We call upon those in authority in Pakistan and our own Government to act now. Otherwise there will only be more tragic cases such as this."

Miss Bibi's death comes as another Christian girl, Maira Shahbaz, 14, remains in hiding with her family because of death threats after escaping from a Muslim man who forced her to marry him and convert to Islam.

ACN is appealing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to grant Shahbaz asylum.