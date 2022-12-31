Christian Windrush campaigners recognised in King's New Year Honours List

Christians who campaigned for the rights of the Windrush generation are among the more than 1,100 people to be recognised in the King's New Year Honours List.

On the list was Clive Foster, senior minister of The Pilgrim Church in Nottingham and vice-chair of the Windrush National Organisation, which has campaigned for the rights of people affected by the Windrush scandal and advised the government on racial equality.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the Windrush Generation in recognition of his campaigning on behalf of the hundreds of people who were wrongly detained or deported in the scandal.

He told BBC Nottingham, "The Windrush generation's contribution to the nation has been immense.

"For me personally, it is really satisfying, but I also recognise that there is still more to do.

"We must continue to keep the spotlight on injustice and celebrate the justice that can be achieved when we work together to get it right."

Also recognised for his work in the wake of the Windrush scandal is Bishop Dr Derek Webley, a New Testament Church of God minister.

He co-chaired the Windrush Cross-Government Working Group alongside former Home Secretary Priti Patel, which led the inquiry into the scandal.

He was awarded an OBE for services to the Windrush Generation.

The list recognised contributions to society and achievements by other Christians, including Peter Aiers, former Chief Executive of the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), who was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to heritage.

Mr Aiers joined the CCT in 2007, becoming its Chief Executive 10 years later in 2017.

During his tenure at the CCT, he worked closely with the Church Commissioners and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in caring for and ensuring the long-term sustainability of 356 historic churches across England.

He left the organisation in March this year to become the Master and Chief Executive Officer at the Charterhouse in London.

Rev Canon David Twinley, vicar of St Nicholas, Arundel, received an OBE for services to the local community, particularly during Covid-19.