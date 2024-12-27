Christian persecution in India hits record high, says rights body

Violence against Christians in India has reached unprecedented levels, with 745 incidents reported through November 2024, according to data released by the United Christian Forum (UCF), a Delhi-based civil society organisation.

The figure marks a significant increase from previous years, with documented incidents rising steadily from 127 in 2014 to 734 in 2023. The data, collected through UCF's toll-free helpline, shows a nearly six-fold increase over the past decade.

"The seven hundred and forty five (745) incidents of violence against Christians in India this year till November were reported on UCF Helpline Number. This means many other incidents which may have happened, but were not reported on our hotline, are not included in the total number", UCF stated.

Notably, the figures exclude incidents from Manipur, where sectarian violence has led to widespread destruction. "Last year too, the tragic violence and bloodshed, as well as over 200 churches which were demolished in Manipur were not added to the UCF figures", the statement noted.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of incidents with 182 cases, followed by Chhattisgarh with 139 incidents, out of 673 total cases reported through October 2024. The incidents of violence have been reported from 23 of India's 28 states.

"Now as Christmas approaches we continue to pray for peace in our nation and hope the government will take assertive actions to restore peace and harmony amongst all citizens", UCF said.

The organisation highlighted concerns about law enforcement response, citing a People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) report that claims local police often collude with perpetrators and ignore offences against Christians.

The UCF also raised concerns about representation, noting the absence of Christian members in the National Commission for Minorities and National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions for over five years. The statement particularly emphasised the denial of Anglo-Indian reservations and vacant Christian memberships in state minority commissions.

A petition demanding action against anti-Christian vigilante groups remains pending before the Supreme Court of India, with no hearings since initial proceedings in 2022.

The organisation expressed concern over "politically motivated" anti-conversion laws in 12 Indian states, pointing to a recent Supreme Court observation that Uttar Pradesh's amendment bill, similar to PMLA and UAPA statutes, could violate Article 25 of the Constitution.

The UCF called for a national-level inquiry, noting that while the government dispatched a Secretary-level emissary to Bangladesh following attacks on minorities there, similar attention has not been given to domestic incidents.

The helpline, launched in 2015, continues to provide guidance to distressed individuals about approaching public authorities and securing legal remedies.

