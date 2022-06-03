Christian MP receives knighthood

Christian MP Stephen Timms has received a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The honour was given in recognition of his political and public service.

Timms has been Labour MP for East Ham since 1994 and served in the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

He was Shadow Minister for Employment from 2010 to 2015, and currently chairs the Work and Pensions Select Committee.

Timms said he was "very pleased" to have received a knighthood.

"I'm not sure I'm more deserving than one of my colleagues, but I'm pleased and my 93-year-old mother is pleased about it as well," he said.

"It's been a huge privilege to serve East Ham as the MP for 28 years, with 10 years as a local councillor before that. We've seen a lot of changes in this area.

"I take particular satisfaction from the dramatic improvements in school achievement locally, made possible by the government reforms and progress that's been since then."

He added, "The Work and Pensions Select Committee, which I chair, has got absolutely vital work to do as we go through the current cost-of-living crisis. So there's a great deal more to be done in the years ahead."

Another Christian to be honoured was Prudence Dailey, former Chairman of the Prayer Book Society (PBS).

Dailey, who chaired PBS from 2006 to 2020, received an MBE for services to the Book of Common Prayer.

Bradley Smith, the current Chairman of the Prayer Book Society, said, 'Prudence Dailey has given many years of tireless and dedicated service to the Prayer Book Society and the wider Church of England, not least through the General Synod. As Chairman, she steered the PBS with remarkable energy and determination.

"I am delighted that her distinguished service has been recognised in this way. The Prayer Book Society as a whole owes Prudence a great debt of gratitude, and I am sure that members will join me in congratulating her on this well-deserved honour."