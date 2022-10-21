Christian MP joins calls for general election after PM's resignation

Christian MP Tim Farron has added his voice to calls for a general election after the resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday.

Farron, who is the Lib Dem MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, wrote on Twitter that the Conservative government is a "charade" and that the people should "get their say".

"Our country deserves and desperately needs a government that is competent and compassionate - it is clear that the Conservatives are neither," he said.

"This charade is only set to continue unless the people get their say in the form of a general election."

Janet Daby, Labour MP for Lewisham and a Catholic, made a similar call on Twitter, saying that "the Conservatives are creating chaos" and that the Labour Party is "a government in waiting".

"We have a bold vision to help millions of hard working families. The Tories have proved they cannot handle the nation's finances," she said.

Calls for a general election have also come from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as well as the Lib Dems and the SNP.

Despite the calls, the Tories are pushing ahead with another leadership contest. Candidates must gather 100 backers by Monday to move ahead in the race before a vote next week.

Truss' successor is to be confirmed by Friday at the latest.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted from power just six weeks ago, are reportedly in the lead.