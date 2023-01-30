Christian mother challenges son's forced participation in school LGBT pride parade

A Christian mother who says her four-year-old son was forced to take part in his school's LGBT pride parade event against her wishes is to have her case heard in court this week.

Izzy Montague said she was told by Heaver's Farm Primary School in Croydon, south London, that her son could not opt out of the event despite the family's Christian beliefs.

Mrs Montague said she requested that her son be withdrawn from the parade but was told that not participating would be seen as a behavioural issue.

She further claims that the school became "antagonistic" towards her after she complained, and created a "hostile" and "intimidating" atmosphere towards her and other parents who challenged the LGBT ideology being taught to their children.

Mrs Montague is claiming direct and indirect discrimination and a breach of the Education Act 1996 and the Human Rights Act 1998.

The case will be heard at Central London County Court from 1 to 10 February.

Speaking ahead of the hearing, Mrs Montague said she felt "bullied" by the school and that her safeguarding concerns had not been taken seriously.

"I wasn't even trying to stop the Pride event. I just wanted my child to receive an education, rather than indoctrination," she said.

"After I complained about my young child being forced to take part in an event that goes against our Christian beliefs, the school's attitude towards me changed completely. Other parents were afraid to speak up because of how the school treated me."

She added, "I am taking this stand to raise awareness amongst parents as to what is happening in our primary schools. I do not want other parents to go through what I have in the months and years ahead."

Mrs Montague is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre, which says it is the first time that a UK court will scrutinise the legality of imposing LGBT ideology on primary schools.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: "This case epitomises the chaos we can expect to see in the coming years in our schools and is another example of the 'totalitolerance' that has become so prevalent in our society.

"Those who preach tolerance and diversity the loudest do not appear to be interested in practising it."

She added, "A particular agenda is being forced onto children inside the school gates and parents are being given no means to ensure that their children are being taught in line with their religious and philosophical beliefs."

Heaver's Farm Primary School has been contacted for comment.