Christian men's magazine Sorted goes digital in bid to increase outreach

Sorted magazine, long celebrated as "the world's most wholesome men's magazine", has announced its transition to a digital-only format.

Since its inception in 2007 by the late Steve Legg, Sorted has achieved remarkable success in print, culminating in a peak circulation in 2013 and a devoted readership within the Christian community.

Legg, who continued as the magazine's editor until last year, succumbed to cancer in September at the age of 57, leaving behind a legacy of uplifting content that resonated with many.

Printed six times a year at a price of £6 per issue, Sorted carved a niche by blending faith-based perspectives with lifestyle features, current affairs, and celebrity interviews.

Regular columns by survival expert Bear Grylls and in-depth interviews with high-profile figures such as Gary Oldman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Sir Roger Moore have helped to define its distinctive appeal.

However, like many print publications facing declining sales and distribution, Sorted has embraced the digital realm through a new subscriber model designed to reach a broader audience.

Pastor Duncan Williams, a director and shareholder of Son Christian Media Ltd - the company that owns Sorted - expressed his support for the change. He said, "The news that Sorted magazine has moved to a digital platform and is discontinuing its print edition shouldn't disappoint anyone. In fact, I feel it's a really positive move.

"Under the editorship of Val Fraser, an experienced journalist, there's tremendous potential to reach more people - both within and beyond the Christian community - with lifestyle content, current affairs, celebrity interviews, and opinion pieces.

"For fans of Sorted who might feel this signals a decline, I'd say it's quite the opposite. Most print magazines have faced declining sales and distribution, but moving online opens up a huge opportunity to connect with a broader audience."

Sorted is part of Son Christian Media Ltd, which also launched the Christian tabloid The Son in 2005.

The recent announcement comes in the wake of another loss for the media group. Last year, Hugh Southon, a respected Christian sports journalist and fellow director at Son Christian Media Ltd, passed away. Southon was widely admired for his insightful contributions to Christian media, and his absence is keenly felt by colleagues and readers alike.

"It has undeniably been a challenging season for Christian publishing here in the UK," admitted Williams. "But with God's grace we will persevere onwards."