Christian leaders in France and UK reel from 'mockery of Christianity' at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Christians have continued to speak out against offensive scenes in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics which included an apparent depiction of The Last Supper featuring drag queens.

The controversial scene contained a line-up of drag queens who writhed suggestively on either side of DJ Barbara Butch, a lesbian activist.

The French Bishops' Conference issued a statement on Saturday in which they suggested that the "wonderful moments of beauty, joy, rich emotions" during the four-hour ceremony were let down by other elements.

"However, this ceremony unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply regret," the bishops said.

They added, "We think of all Christians across the continents who were hurt by the excesses and provocation of certain scenes."

In the UK, Christian groups have called for an apology from Games organisers. They include Rev Lynda Rose, Voice for Justice UK, and Helena Croft, of StreetLight UK.

They called the portrayal of the Last Supper "obscene" and "an open expression of contempt for Christianity".

Rev Rose, CEO of Voice for Justice UK, said, "Christianity has been directly and deliberately targeted. The cultural appropriation of men impersonating women is already grossly offensive and insulting to women, but the deliberate mockery of Christ takes this abuse to new depths.

"The Olympic Games' opening ceremony wasn't a celebration of sport, but of corruption, with 'inclusivity' revealed in all its glory as a new religion."

Croft said, "Would they have dared insult Islam like this? Of course not. The hyper-sexualisation that seems to be a hallmark of trans-activism has no place in sport. The attack on Christianity has no place in sport."

On Saturday, the CEO of the UK Evangelical Alliance, Gavin Calver, called the portrayal of the Last Supper "unbelievably crass" and said "it really was appalling to see Christianity so openly mocked in the opening ceremony".

He said the scene was "utterly insensitive, unnecessary and offensive".