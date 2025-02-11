Christian group calls for investigation into OnlyFans

Christian charity CARE has called for an investigation into OnlyFans, following allegations that the streaming platform hosts criminal content, including child pornography, and is exploited by human traffickers.

While OnlyFans can theoretically be used to post any type of video content, it is primarily known for hosting pornography, both 'home-made' and professional.

A recent investigation by The Mirror found that in the last five years over a thousand alleged crimes linked to OnlyFans were reported to the police. Among the reported incidents were women claiming to have been forced into sex work by controlling partners, or been made victims of revenge porn. Some women alleged that sexual content had been posted without consent.

A separate report by Reuters found accounts on OnlyFans which appeared to be displaying sexual content involving underage girls.

When reported, the content was quickly removed from OnlyFans. The site told Reuters it has "zero tolerance" for child sexual abuse material and has a "strict onboarding processes to ensure all creators are over the age of 18".

Tim Cairns, policy lead on online safety at CARE, called for further investigation into the site.

He said, "OnlyFans is often held up by regulators as a model for how adult content should be delivered. The platform itself portrays itself as safe, empowering, and the socially acceptable face for posting self-created porn. Only Fans claims to be the 'nicer, kinder platform' where creators can express their 'authentic selves.'

"These claims could not be further from reality. In both the UK and North America, police reports show that OnlyFans is a crime scene. Rape, coercion, extreme pornography, and revenge porn have all been witnessed. Women are often coerced and controlled to post material by men who are abusing them."