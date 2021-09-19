Christian footballer Neymar told to avoid 'religious or political propaganda'

There are reports in the media that Christian footballer Neymar is contractually bound by his team to avoid "religious or political propaganda".

Spanish newspaper El Mundo claims this is one of the terms in the Brazilian star player's contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

It reports that if he abides by the so-called 'ethical clause', he can receive an additional £461,947 gross per month on top of his usual pay - amounting to about £5.5m extra a year.

Neymar is a committed Christian who has in the past made the cross sign on the pitch and worn a '100% Jesus' headband.

He often speaks openly about his Christian faith on social media.

The ethical clause requires the player to refrain from "political or religious propaganda that could damage the image and unity of the club."

It also demands that he be "courteous, punctual, friendly and available to fans," and that he demonstrate "exemplary behaviour, especially in the field."

In addition to playing for PSG in France's Ligue 1, he also plays for the national Brazilian team.

If the reports are true, it won't be the first time that Neymar has been asked to tone down religious expressions.

In 2018, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) banned the national team from religious celebrations.

He is also not alone in showing his Christian faith on the field. Fellow Brazilian football stars Kaká and Lucio were also well known for demonstrations of faith during matches and wearing T-shirts with Christian slogans like 'I belong to Jesus' under their official shirts.

Their displays of faith prompted football's governing body FIFA to send a warning letter to the Brazilian football federation back in 2009 "to remind them of the relevant regulations, so that such incidents do not recur in the future".