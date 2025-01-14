Christian Five Guys worker goes viral after turning down OnlyFans proposition because of his faith

A Five Guys employee has gone viral on social media for his response to a British OnlyFans model propositioning him while at work, citing his Christian faith as he waits until marriage for sex.

The OnlyFans creator, identified as Bonnie Blue, approached the counter at a Five Guys branch and asked the employee in a recorded exchange, "Where are the five guys from?" as seen in the video shared on X.

She then followed up by asking if he was "on the menu," prompting the worker to respond, "The ... huh?"

Blue continued her inquiry, stating, "I didn't know if it was like a special room, or you can take me out back?" The employee again expressed confusion, saying, "Uh, I don't know what's happening."

Blue proceeded to propose a meeting outside of work, saying, "What about after your shift? I mean, I'd want to give you, you know, a good rating." The Five Guys worker replied, "I'm a Christian man, and I'm waiting until marriage."

Blue pressed further, asking, "Are you on it?" — referring to the menu. The employee stated, "No, I'm not," she answered, "Oh, that's a shame."

The employee's perspective surfaced on social media through a post on X by a user who goes by "ola." He wrote, "Bonnie Blue recording me at work was not on my bingo card for this year, but here we are, I guess." The post has been viewed over 10 million times.

Clips of the encounter drew widespread attention, with commenters directing comments of support at the Five Guys worker. It garnered more than 2,300 comments.

"Sue her," reads one comment, to which the employee responds, "Bro I'm broke."

Another comment reads, "Good for you for standing your ground and saving yourself for marriage! Not many are like that."

The 25-year-old Blue's online content has received significant scrutiny because she targets "barely legal" teenagers whom she calls "schoolies" for her collaborations. She reports making six-figures a month for her content.

She addressed those criticisms last year in an interview with Metro.

"They choose to contact me ... If they then come, I'm not forcing them. If I was forcing them off the street, dragging them up, then yeah, call me a predator, but it's not the case."

